Rocky sports fields targeted by vandals overnight

STRIKING DISTANCE: Norbridge Park has been targeted yet again after two of its fields were ripped up. Sean Fox

NORBRIDGE Park has been targeted yet again after two of its fields in North Rockhampton were ripped up overnight.

Devoted groundsman Cec Newman said it was the seventh time in nine months the soccer fields had been damaged.

Tyre tracks were discovered this morning by Mr Newman after being notified by The Morning Bulletin.

Scenes of crime police attended the fields this morning to photograph the damage on field Eight C and field B as a result.

Mr Newman said these incidents affected the soccer players who perform on the fields every weekend.

After taking a trip around the perimeter of the lower fields, no entry point into the fields could be found.

This follows an emergency services alert which was sent out after 1am this morning, which said a road traffic incident had occurred in the area.

Police have been unable to provide details on the incident.