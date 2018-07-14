Menu
Front L-R Brody Flower, Lakeisha Weder, Axel Flower, Back L-R Riley Steffen, Bailey Herdman, Marnie Herdman and Kobe Weder will be competing in the Queensland junior squash championships to be held in Rockhampton.
News

Rocky squash centre hosts annual club championships

Steph Allen
by
14th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
SQUASH: Rockhampton's Scottvale Park League Club held it's annual club championships from July 12-13 this week.

Local A-grade men's player, Riley Steffen was a stand-out and didn't lose a game.

Thirty local competitors competed in the club championship, which has been running since 1978.

"He played hard matches and went through pretty easily,” Scottvale Park's owner and trainer Michael Steffen said.

"Sherri Ward also won easy and even though she didn't get enough competition to play against, she was always going to win.”

Riley, who took out the U21 division last week in the Queensland Squash Championships, won the A-grade division. Liam Farr was the runner up in the finals of the A-grade men's.

Sherri won A-grade in the women's and Rose Herdman was the women in the B-grade women's.

In the women's C-grade, Jane Downing took out the win and in the D-grade men's, Aaron Bryant won, despite being a junior.

"He won't be in D-grade next year because he's getting too good and has progressed,” Michael said.

The B and C-grade men's were "hotly contested” and still being decided yesterday.

scottvale squash centre squash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

