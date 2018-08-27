Rocky Squash Open Tournament a huge hit across CQ

FINALISTS: Riley Steffen and Ben Courtice at the Rockhampton Squash Open division.

FINALISTS: Riley Steffen and Ben Courtice at the Rockhampton Squash Open division. Steph Allen

SQUASH: Forty competitors from across Queensland came together to compete in one of the fastest-paced sports in the region.

Scottvale Squash Centre in Rockhampton hosted players from Gladstone, Yeppoon, Gold Coast and Mackay over two days of exhilarating round-robin rallies.

Riley Steffen took out the Open win in the Rocky Squash Open Tournament against runner-up Ben Courtice from Mackay.

The Open final was a best-of-five hit-out, and Steffen delivered, winning it in four games.

"I feel fantastic,” Steffen said after the win.

"Going into it I was a little nervous but those nerves were extinguished.

"I really just focused pretty hard and I've been doing a fair bit of training leading up to it.

"It was settling having played Ben before. I beat him in the Opens two years ago but I've lost to him as well, so it was 50/50 going in.”

Steffen has had a stellar year in squash, taking out the trifecta of U21 Queensland Champion at the Queensland Junior Championships, winning the Club Championships for Scottvale and now the Rocky Open.

The Rockhampton local has been playing nearly four years, and has learnt a thing or two about the importance of mental composure in matches.

"It's a mental game more than anything,” he said.

"Mental fatigue kicks in more than physical fatigue, so it's about maintaining technique under fatigue difficulty.

"I keep my mental state consistent and try not to hit too many errors ... I focus on what I'm doing rather than what my opponent's doing and try and nail my technique.

"I do love the physical side of it and enjoy sport in general and even the exercise that goes in with fitness and gym work.”

Owner of Scottvale Squash Centre Dee Steffen said the weekend was "fantastic” and showcased a very high level of skill.

"We're definitely building a good strong base of junior players,” she said.

"There were some fantastic games by new juniors coming into the game.

"Cooper Millan, Brady Roser, Kalesha Ogle, Aaron Bryant (who won the B-Grade division) and Kayce Hoani-Vincent (who took out the U11s) were great.

"It's lovely to see those juniors coming through and it shows it will be quite a strong game in future years.”

Man's Toyshop was also thanked for their support in sponsoring the event.

Results:

Open Winner: Riley Steffen- Rockhampton.

Runner Up: Ben Courtice- Mackay.

A Grade Winner: Kobe Weder- Rockhampton.

Runner Up: Ricki Jeffery- Gladstone.

B Grade Winner: Chris Chambers - Mackay.

Runner Up: Dan Wagner- Mackay.

C Grade Winner: Michael Aguisi- Mackay.

Runner Up: Garret Slade- Rockhampton.

D Grade Winner: Aaron Bryant- Rockhampton.

Runner Up: Dean Fernie- Rockhampton.