Stabbing shock: Rocky victim saw his breakfast spill from wounds

Amber Hooker
| 18th Jul 2017 2:27 PM Updated: 4:03 PM
Stab victim George Swadling gave evidence in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton during the murder and attempted murder trial of his alleged attacker, Sebastiano Garofalo.
Stab victim George Swadling gave evidence in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton during the murder and attempted murder trial of his alleged attacker, Sebastiano Garofalo.

BLOOD, bile and "what looked like Weet-Bix" poured from a stab victim's wounds as he fled his attacker, a Rockhampton court has heard.

As George Joseph Thomas Swadling escaped an alleged knife-wielding Sebastiano Garofalo, he claimed he heard his friend and alleged murder victim Aaron Flenady plead "stop Sebastian, stop".

Mr Swadling this morning gave evidence about a September 15, 2015 attack as murder accused Garofalo stood for day two of a Supreme Court trial in Rockhampton.

MURDER TRIAL DAY ONE | Read: Accused murderer: 'I hope the dog dies'

Gerofalo has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder at a Rockhampton homeless hostel.

Former Rockhampton man Mr Swadling told the court the "frenzied" attack began with what he considered a joke, after Garofalo picked up Mr Swadling's fishing knife and lunged at him twice from about two metres away.

He said the third lunge landed with what he thought was a "good kidney punch", before he realised it was actually two stab wounds to his lower left torso.

"He just kept stabbing," he said, having suffered two more stab wounds to the left side of his torso, under his pectoral muscle and near his armpit.

Mr Swadling told the court in the moments before the attack he had been putting on gumboots in the courtyard in preparation for a fishing trip when he noticed Garofalo standing to his right.

"He picked up the knife from the side of the bucket," referring to a container where he kept fishing gear.

"He rubbed his finger along the edge and said, 'it's pretty sharp'.

"I said, 'yeah it's sharp, I sharpened it yesterday'," said Mr Swadling, who claimed he left Oznam House to sharpen it elsewhere as knives were prohibited at the men's shelter and he was reluctant to reveal it to fellow residents.

"He (Mr Garofalo) said I was... threatening him with the knife yesterday.

"I said, 'f**k off, why would I do that?'."

 

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton Kerri-Anne Mesner

It was then that Mr Swadling claims Garofalo started to "joke around with the knife" before stabbing him.

"I stood back, looked down and realised I was bleeding, I looked up at him and he's (Garofalo) sort of changed," Mr Swadling told the court.

"(From) someone who had a smile on his face, having a joke, to someone who was aggressive looking. He just kept stabbing me."

Mr Swadling claims he waved his arms around in an attempt to fight him off, before he was stabbed in the arm.

He said he ran towards a hallway before he tripped under a stairwell, glanced around the courtyard and realised no one was there.

"I felt a sharp pain in the back of my head," Mr Swadling told the court.

"I spun around, he (Garofalo) had the knife there and continued to try and stab me.

"He got my mouth, the back of my head and arm.

"I heard someone screaming as I got to the front of the complex, I heard someone screaming and it sounded like Aaron (saying), 'Stop Sebastian, stop'.

"I was busy exiting, I fell over in the front yard. I saw all sorts of colours coming out.

"It seemed like bile, looked like Weet-Bix coming out."

Mr Swadling then ran to the nearby milk factory to try and summon help.

Garofalo's barrister Frank Richards made a number of suggestions both Mr Swadling and Mr Flenady had "engaged in a campaign of threatening behaviour towards Sebastian".

"The day before you were stabbed, on the 14th of September, I'm suggesting to you on that day Sebastian was walking out of the kitchen area and you and Flenady were there, and that was one of the occasions you said, 'I am going to smash him'," he said.

"And a threat made in Sebastian's presence was done maybe three or four times in the preceding weeks.

Mr Richards told the court Mr Swadling had been throwing the fishing knife at a tree at Oznam the day before. Mr Swadling admitted to this, but said he "distanced himself" from fellow residents.

The defence suggested this was one of numerous occasions his client felt threatened by Mr Swadling, with claims Garofalo was standing nearby as the knife bounced back several times within "one to two metres of him".

He also suggested Mr Swadling had been talking about "cutting things and wanting to stab things" within earshot of his client the same day, September 14.

Mr Swadling gave no reason for throwing his knife at the tree, just "boys being boys", but denied in court ever having threatened his attacker.

Staff yesterday gave evidence, and a fellow resident took to the witness stand this morning.

The trial continues.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alleged murder attempted murder crime murder trial stabbing supreme court

