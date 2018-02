A man was hospitalised this morning after an alleged stabbing incident in Berserker. FILE PHOTO

A man was hospitalised this morning after an alleged stabbing incident in Berserker. FILE PHOTO File

A MAN is seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest at a Berserker home this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Phillips St address about 8.30am.

A spokesman said they transported one male patient, whose age is unknown, to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a serious but stable condition as of 10.30am.

The Queensland Police Service were also called to the scene, and have been contacted for further information.