Rocky stabbing victim takes next step on road to recovery

GETTING BETTER: Jake Steere is on the road to recovery after he was stabbed last week.

AFTER almost a week, stabbing victim Jake Steere no longer needs a machine to help him stay alive.

The 20-year-old was discharged from the intensive care unit at Rockhampton Hospital and is coming to terms with what has happened.

He is still bedridden but he is now able to talk.

Jake was stabbed last Tuesday at the corner of Spencer and Jessie Streets at the Range.

A family member said Jake would be okay, but he faced a long road to recovery.

"We are hoping he moves forward, he's got a lot of mental scarring. He has a long road ahead,” he said.

He said Jake's parents were by his side while he "looks for answers”.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident and is due to face court next month.