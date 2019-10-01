Rocky Stadium’s alternative plan

WHEN Gavin Shuker revealed his plan in March for an alternative Rocky Stadium to be built at Victoria Park, he was greeted with a standing ovation.

Such was the strong community support he had garnered under the umbrella of his co-founded not-for-profit Rocky Sports Club, which provides a home for 54 of region’s sporting teams and their supporters - particularly those within the Victoria Park sporting precinct.

A former touch football captain for the Australian Mens Open team, Mr Shuker has not shied away from the challenge of realising a Rocky Stadium as the centrepiece of an integrated multi-sport precinct.

Pitched as accommodating up to 8,500 in permanent seating and 16,000 in total after temporary seating was added, Mr Shuker estimates the final price tag would come in at a modest $23 million.

CONCEPT IMAGES: This is an artist's impression of how the proposed Rocky Stadium would appear.

He intended to copy the footprint of Redcliffe’s recently completed 7000 capacity stadium, which was built for $16.1m.

Mr Shuker said the region was suffering from the lack of stadium infrastructure and multipurpose sporting facilities to host sporting and entertainment events, particularly large scale economy boosting sporting carnivals, so he took matters into his own hands.

“I believe Rocky’s been left behind in infrastructure in a number of ways and if we don’t get something here, we’re going to get left way behind.

STADIUM ALTERNATIVE: Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker recently inspected the Redcliffe Stadium and believes one similar could be built at Victoria Park, Rockhampton.

“We’re just driving what we think will be the betterment of the community. We launched the idea and it’s got absolute legs because the community are right behind it.”

Mr Shuker has found strong political support from One Nation’s Pauline Hanson and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Paul Hoolihan of the Browne Park Trust have criticised the Victoria Park riverside stadium location saying that it was known for being flood prone - a fact confirmed by the 9.5m Fitzroy Flood Map.

Mr Shuker dismissed the criticism saying that it was previously backed up water that had been countered by RRC’s installation of one way valves with the remaining still water able to be countered by slightly raising the foundation.

He said other stadiums like Suncorp Stadium were able to succeed despite being built in flood prone areas.

“(This plan) will have the ability to hold major events because we’ve got the footprint to be able to expand into five fields to hold international carnivals.,” he said.

“You can have international acts there without worrying about the noise factor and link in with Beef Australia events.

“We can also work in with the other 21 sports in the area.”