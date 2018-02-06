Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Rocky star calls time on NBL career

RETIREMENT: Rockhampton product Stephen Weigh has announced he will retire from professional basketball at the end of the 2017/18 NBL season.
RETIREMENT: Rockhampton product Stephen Weigh has announced he will retire from professional basketball at the end of the 2017/18 NBL season. Chris Ison ROK310817ctaipans3
by Samuel Davis

BASKETBALL: An emotional Stephen Weigh will step away from professional basketball at season's end - but the Cairns Taipans forward didn't make the announcement until he'd run it past his biggest fans first.

The Rockhampton junior, who became an NBL champion with the Perth Wildcats in 2010, addressed his teammates late last week at practice, urging them with a heartfelt plea to rally and win their final games of the season.

But despite his competitive impulses still luring him back to hardwood, the Snakes vice captain, who has battled a debilitating foot injury this season, said he knew it was time to step away after a recent heart-to-heart with his mum and dad.

"They played devil's advocate as most good parents should,” Weigh, 30, said of telling them of his decision to retire.

"They didn't want me to just jump to a conclusion. But at the same time they've been extremely supportive.

"Mum, in particular, has been a glorified taxi driver for me (as a kid) but in the end they were very happy (with my decision).”

A nasty navicular injury has curtailed Weigh's final season in orange with the much-loved Snake risking more than just his career by continuing to play.

"Due to the nature and position of the bone, at any time it could fracture,” Weigh said.

"At that point, it didn't matter to me because I knew this may be my last season.

"But when (the team doctor) said if it fractures there's a good chance you'll never run again post-basketball, that was a bit of an eye-opener for me.”

Taipans mentor Aaron Fearne paid tribute to the sweet shooting big man, who first caught his eye as a teenager playing representative basketball for North Queensland.

Topics:  cairns taipans nbl perth wildcats stephen weigh

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
50 shades fever: Erotic thriller packs Rocky cinemas

50 shades fever: Erotic thriller packs Rocky cinemas

Fifty Shades Freed sold out across three theatres at BCC Cinemas Rockhampton.

CQ hero wins international mining award

Coles Klease with his wife Jan and the CEO of RioTinto Bold Baatar

"If my help has helped one or two persons.... I have done my job.”

Healthy signs for CQ as 44 graduates get a job

Michelle Neagle is beginning her nursing journey at medical and emergency in Yeppoon.

Michelle Neagle lands dream job helping people in CQ

Rocky teen's successful future in region's big employer

Teys employee Sang Van Tran.

FUTURE is bright for Sang Van Tran who started working last year

Local Partners

Tear-jerker: Cowboy's emotional message after horror injury

The dramatic fall has left him with 52 staples, screws and rods in his back and a 'pretty cool scar'.

World watches on as Rocky rodeo raises $17K for injured duo

Rockhampton's Simon Batts in hospital after the accident.

Cowboys unite to help two of their own

Buijs misses Sydney’s ACL squad

Sydney FC defender Jordy Buijs has missed out on the side’s Asian Champions League squad.

Sydney FC defender Jordy Buijs not in Sky Blues’ ACL squad