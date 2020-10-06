Rocky star fires for Broncos in NRLW opener

Brisbane Broncos fullback Tamika Upton charges through the Warriors defence to score one of her three tries in the NRLW game at GIO Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos fullback Tamika Upton charges through the Warriors defence to score one of her three tries in the NRLW game at GIO Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tamika Upton has made a blistering start to the 2020 NRLW season, bagging a hat-trick for the Brisbane Broncos in their Round 1 win.

The reigning champions came from behind to score a 28-14 win over the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra’s GIO Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors bolted out of the blocks to lead 8-nil in the eighth minute before Upton turned the game on its head.

She crossed in the 18th, 22nd and 29th minute to put the Broncos ahead 16-8 at half-time.

The hat-trick makes Upton just the third player in the NRLW to score a hat-trick.

The Broncos scored two tries to one in the second half to take the points.

A modest Upton was reluctant to take too much credit for her outstanding performance.

“I don’t think it was individual effort at all; it was all off the back of set plays,” the fleet-footed fullback said.

The Broncos are on the road for every game of the NRLW competition.

Their next game is at 4pm on Saturday at Bankwest Stadium against St George, who were beaten 18-4 by the Sydney Roosters in the other Round 1 fixture.

