Rocky star scores another notable achievement

Isabelle Shearer has been named in the Netball Australia Centre of Excellence 17 and under squad.

Isabelle Shearer has been named in the Netball Australia Centre of Excellence 17 and under squad.

NETBALL: Rockhampton’s Isabelle Shearer continues to impress on the country’s netball scene.

The talented teen has scored a place in the 2020 Netball Australia Centre of Excellence 17 and under squad.

Shearer is one of only six Queenslanders in the 37-member squad, which will be led by Netball Centre of Excellence head coach Michelle Wilkins.

The 17 and under squad was one of three recently announced; the others being the 21 and under and the 19 and under.

Shearer’s inclusion in the squad is another notable addition to her impressive resume, which includes Queensland under-17 representation, selection in two Australian squads, and inclusion in Netball Queensland’s Elite Development Program.

This year’s national netball championships, where selection is normally made, were cancelled due to COVID-19, meaning national selectors worked closely with state representatives within the National Institute Network to finalise the Centre of Excellence squads.

This involved assessing each athlete on a range of attributes and focusing on current and potential performance.

Wilkins said selection wasn’t easy due to the depth of talent come through the system.

“We have even seen some of our athletes within this group starring on the Suncorp Super Netball court this season,” she said.

“While it has been a challenging year, it is our priority to ensure we are constantly nurturing and developing the talent coming through the Netball Australia pathway and we look forward to bringing everyone together later in the year for our training camps.”

Dates for these training camps will be confirmed in coming weeks.

More stories

Emerald Cyclones prove powerful force on court

Who got the gongs at Frenchville’s sports awards

NETBALL: Rocky young-gun gets a Queensland call-up