Rocky State High schoolboy joins East St moon watchers

Cameron Smyth was a 14-year old Rocky High student when he saw the moon landing on a TV in an East St shopfront

Jann Houley

The Morning Bulletin asked its readers to recount their memories of the moon landing. For 14-year old Cameron Smyth, it was the chance fact his bus was late saw him watch the moment on the footpath outside Stewart's in East St. Here is what he wrote:

On 21st July 1969 as a 14 yo Rocky High student I witnessed Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon via a television set in the front window of Stewart's department store cnr East and Denham Sts.

We all went to school that morning and at assembly we were told that the school was going to set up a TV in the assembly hall and we would all be ushered in to view the event later on.

Later on that morning it was announced over the PA that this was now optional, those students who wanted to say and watch the event at the School were welcome to do so, those who wished to go home and watch it there could do so.

I elected to go home.

I jumped a bus from Wandal to East St with the intention of catching a connecting bus from outside Stewart's go up Denham St and then back to Bowen terrace where I lived.

Because of delays I didn't make it in time......fortunately Stewart's had a TV set up in the display window out front on East Street and I saw "one beep beep small step for man beep beep one giant leap beep beep for mankind beep beep" standing on the foot path.

There were about 50-80 people standing there at the time.....I was the only one in Rocky High School uniform.

I had a look the other day...TV has long gone but there is a hole in the ceiling on the awning that was where the speaker was mounted. ( No Sign of Neil or Buzz though )

I am going there on this Sunday 21st at 12:59pm just to remember the event 50 years ago....hard to believe......Sad baby boomer.....