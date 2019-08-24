Rocky stock feed business has never been busier

Rocky Feed & Seed co-owners John and Todd Lynch have been busy keeping up with the demand for hay, lick and protein meal for cattle as the drought worsens in CQ.

Rocky Feed & Seed co-owners John and Todd Lynch have been busy keeping up with the demand for hay, lick and protein meal for cattle as the drought worsens in CQ. Vanessa Jarrett

BROTHERS John and Todd Lynch have operated their Rockhampton stock feed business for 16 years but they've never been busier than now.

And while that is good for them and their 10 full-time staff at Rocky Feed & Seed, it's also a reflection of just how hard the drought is gripping the region.

"People on the land are doing it real tough,” Todd said yesterday.

"For the hobby farmers there's no grass out there at all, so they're having to supplement everything their stock eat.

"The big producers - there are some areas that aren't too bad but the good areas are very limited, put it that way.”

The Lynch brothers grew up on the land and have more than 40 years' combined experience in the stock feed industry.

"Rural people are a pretty tough bunch - they've been through this for the last few years but it's pretty ordinary out there right now,” Todd said.

He said he'd never seen it this dry in his 16 years at Rocky Feed & Seed.

"I think it is the worst I've seen it during that time because last year was a bad one as well.

"When people have to feed, and feed, and feed for one year and then might get a little bit of rain, and then feed, and feed, and feed the next year, it makes it a bit tough I reckon.

"It must be starting to put a bit of strain on their finances.”

Todd said there was currently a high demand on supplements like dry season licks and blocks.

"People are keeping their stock eating what they've got left and trying to keep them alive more or less.

"There's a lot of supplements going out the door - a big, big demand for it.

"This year we've been able to keep up with the supply of them though, whereas in the past there has been years where we couldn't get the product.

"So the feed companies are doing a good job so far.”

Todd said the demand for feed and products was coming from all over Central Queensland.

"Probably north to Mackay, out to Alpha and down to Miriam Vale,” he said.