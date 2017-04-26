Rocky Stockland's stunning new store set to open Friday

JEWELLERY retailer Emma & Roe will open its much-anticipated Stockland Rockhampton store on Friday.

As part of the Michael Hill jewellery house, Emma & Roe Stockland Rockhampton will be the first boutique in the Rockhampton region and the 18th to open across Queensland.

The store also marks the 27th across Australia.

Emma & Roe is home to next generation in fine jewellery collections, designed to layer together, to mix and match or be personalised to create something unique.

Creating six new jobs within the community, new Stockland Rockhampton store manager Allese Crompton is thrilled to welcome guests to the new space.

"We can't wait to meet our Emma & Roe customers in the coming days and look forward to working with them in creating their unique combination of jewellery,” Crompton said.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported the Emma and Roe shop would open in a new 58 sq m store located next to Williams Shoes and opposite customer care.

The collection includes charm bracelets, pendants and stackable rings in precious metals including 10ct gold and sterling silver, complemented by diamonds, gemstones and semi-precious stones.

Emma & Roe is named after the two most important women in Sir Michael Hill's life - his wife lady Christine Hill (nee Roe) and daughter - Emma, and his admiration for their unique creative and personal styles of self-expression.

"Emma & Roe jewellery is all about expression of self and celebrating uniqueness,” Ms Hill said.

"Our customers cherish wearing a statement that is meaningful to them and we love to help facilitate that special opportunity.

"We're so excited to bring the boutique to Stockland Rockhampton.”

To celebrate the opening, those who register to the Stockland Rockhampton store online will receive a $25 voucher.