Rocky store brings Saturday markets to your living room

ROCKHAMPTON businesswoman Frith Peterson was lamenting the community’s loss of weekend markets, where her shop would normally have a stall, when she was hit with an idea.

“I was sitting looking at a shelf in the shop where we keep our gazebo and market stall bits and was just sort of having a negative moment,” the owner of alternative and holistic health service, Splendiferous, said.

“And then I sort of realised, if we can’t go to the markets, if people can’t go to the markets, we can bring the markets to the people.”

Ms Peterson has been embracing technology more and more recently as social distancing restricts her business’ regular practices.

Unable to provide its normal massage, reiki, yoga and reading services, Splendiferous has taken a digital turn, using zoom meetings and Facebook live videos to connect patrons with vendors and teachers.

“I’ve really stepped out of my comfort zone, I’m not very good at technology,” Ms Peterson said.

“It’s really forced us to look at things differently.”

So, when it came to Saturday morning markets, Ms Peterson once again turned to technology to make them happen.

Starting today, Splendiferous will host Saturday Markets through Facebook Live, allowing shoppers to digitally browse the shops inventory and chat with Ms Peterson while doing so. Today’s market will feature pottery, plants, scrunchies, block figurines and more.

Although times are tough, Ms Peterson is confident in the local community’s ability to support each other and come out the other side.

“This has been a really scary time for businesses, but I think if we can get through it, it’s also a really good time because a lot of people are realising just how much good stuff is in your own community,” she said.

“There’s an awareness brewing, people are finding out what’s out there, which is a good thing.”