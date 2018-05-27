Rocky store owner takes thieving juveniles into own hands

STEALING from her small Rockhampton business was like stealing from Laurena Furber's back pocket.

But instead of letting the culprits get a slap on the wrist, the owner of Rockhampton clothing store She's All That took matters into her own hands after being "disgusted” by the antics of three young girls.

Around 2pm on Friday afternoon, Laurena welcomed three girls into her East St store who quickly turned suspicious after watching one fumbling with an item of clothing and shoving it down her pants.

Waiting for them to step outside the store, Laurena approached a young girl, "around 9-years-old” to check her belongings.

She gave them two choices; to give the clothing item back or she was going to call police.

After a tirade of abuse from the group of juveniles, they bolted. But so did Laurena.

The owner of eight years locked up her shop and chased them through the Rocky CBD for more than three blocks- high-heels and all.

Laurena said although she didn't quite catch the trio, she made her point.

"I don't know what the world's coming to. To do this at their age is just disgusting,” she said

Laurena said she was one of the lucky ones and it was common to see other shop owners running after alleged thieves down East St.

"I am pretty onto everything that goes on in my store,” she said.

"But overall there has been quite a lot of stealing in the CBD lately, but that comes with the industry.”

Pouring her livelihood into her business, Laurena said it was disheartening when events like this happened.

"It's hard enough in business as it is and you're trying to provide a good service and good stock,” she said.

"It's not there for people to steal. There are so many hidden costs.”

Although she didn't report the incident to police, Laurena said she wouldn't hesitate if the act was more serious and had previously done in the past.

"If it is something I know is worth while, I would,” she said.

"But it was more of a scare having the owner of a shop chasing them.”

Laurena posted the incident to her Facebook page saying she wanted to make people aware of these situations.

"I'm just lucky that I don't get a lot (of people stealing), I was just so shocked of their age and how they reacted,” she said.

Despite her aching legs, Laurena said she wouldn't hesitate taking matters into her own hands again.