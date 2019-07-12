Rocky stories on show at Adani Rockhampton River Festival

Those heading to the Adani Rockhampton River Festival are being urged to look out for fascinating stories told by locals.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the theme for this year's festival is Voice: Our Rockhampton Story and that capturing the memories of residents was a key part of bringing this idea to life.

"I'm absolutely delighted that our community, the people who make our region what it is, will play such an important role at the festival,” she said

"This is an opportunity to take a wander down memory lane and hear from locals about how our region has become the place it is today.

"We went out and interviewed five locals who have played an important part in shaping our region.

"Whether it's the first female employee at the Mount Morgan mine, the owner of an iconic local business, a young boy obsessed with Fishing the Fitzroy, a grazier who can explain what makes Rockhampton the Beef Capital or a Darumbal woman who can share details of the region that predate the arrival of the Archer brothers, you will hear diverse and fascinating tales about our collective history.

"There is also a selection of historic photographs for you to enjoy, which were brought into our History Centre by local residents. You'll even be able to listen to the owners of the photos talking about what the image means to them and why it's important to our community.

"So in amongst all the excitement of the festival make sure you find time to head along to the cinema in Artway (Fish Lane) or the Optus cinema in Rod Laver Plaza to sit back, relax, and watch and listen to local stories told by everyday CQ residents.”

The films will be showing throughout the whole festival weekend.

For more information including maps, timetables and line-ups visit www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au/map-program