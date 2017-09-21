Rocky street in shock as drunk P-plater wreaks havoc

A drunk driver who reversed into a Gracemere fence was more than four times the legal limit.

A drunk driver who reversed into a Gracemere fence was more than four times the legal limit. Brent Wesley

A DRUNK P-plater wreaked havoc on a quiet Gracemere street when faced with a dead end Tuesday night.

To the shock of neighbours, and an unfortunate Laver Place resident, the man allegedly slammed the car in reverse at high speed instead of turning around.

As he continued down the street, he allegedly veered off the road the sight of oncoming headlights and ploughed down a fence at the front of a home.

Colorbond carnage lay splayed on the front lawn with the entire length taken out by the vehicle as locals began to gather around the commotion.

A drunk driver who reversed into a Gracemere resident's fence on Tuesday night was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit. Brent Wesley

Police confirmed the driver, a 27-year-old Gracemere man, was four times the legal blood alcohol limit for an open driver, however a zero-alcohol limit applies to provisional licence holders.

Neighbour at the scene Brent Wesley said the man allegedly slammed his car in reverse when he saw the affected resident's headlights about 7.45pm.

"The P-plate driver apparently was confused trying to find his house," Mr Wesley said yesterday morning.

"He has driven up our street which is a dead end.

"Instead of turning around he put his car in reverse and proceeded to reverse down the street out high speed, when he saw the lights of an oncoming car - the owner of effected house returning home - he has driven in to the fence."

A drunk driver who reversed into a Gracemere resident's fence on Tuesday night was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit. Brent Wesley

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) confirmed the man was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence and failing to have proper control of a vehicle.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the drive lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence," a QPS spokeswoman said.

"He allegedly returned a BAC (Breath Alcohol Concentration) of 0.201."

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the incident, however the man was not treated for injuries.

The man is no longer in police custody and has been issued with a notice to appear before court on October 9.