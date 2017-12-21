Rocky street transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland

CHRISTMAS is a time for families and friends getting together and for the residents of Walnut Ave it is about neighbours getting together too.

The folk living in this Norman Gardens neighbourhood have again combined forces to create a magical North Rockhampton wonderland for Christmas.

"All the neighbourhood gets together and we sort of all have a chat, we're all keen to get our lights up every year and everyone gets into it,” Walnut Ave resident Marc Carr said.

It is something that the street has become well known for around the Rockhampton community.

"We genuinely enjoy putting up the Christmas lights every year for the whole of Rockhampton to come and visit,” Fern Carr said.

"I mean even people we have had in from outerstate, interstate, overseas, it's just wonderful.

"And we also get good enjoyment out of when the vintage cars come in, the cyclists, the road runners, we get joy from that as well.”

It is a combined effort from everyone in the street.

"Walnut Ave, just about every house has Christmas light,” Marc said.

"Oakland Court is probably only about the other one, there is only a couple down there in the dark.”

And while they do share the lights with anyone who drives (or walks and rides) past, the residents get to have some fun themselves.

"Everyone gets involved and we together and we all have a Christmas party out in the street and hand out lollies and Santa usually makes an appearance,” Marc said.

To maintain a cohesive and combined look of the street, planning begins earlier in the year.

"Usually July - August we start thinking about what lights we are going to put up and where we are going to put them,” Marc said.

Everyone comes forward with their own thoughts and 'bright' ideas.

"A few of neighbours get their own ideas, there is a few handmade things around the street,” Marc said.

"A few of the people have made their own lights and we have a sign that says 'Merry Christmas Rocky'.

While Christmas is only three more sleeps, the lights won't be turned off straight away.

"If you haven't seen the lights in Walnut Ave, please come down, we would love to see you, we will spread the Christmas cheer,” Fern said.

"So they are up until the week after Christmas so everyone has a chance to come and see them still,” Marc said.

"So the 1st December we turn them on and 1st January we turn them off and start planning for next year.”

See page 40 for a Christmas Lights Map and head to The Morning Bulletin website for a video of the Walnut Ave lights.