Rocky strikes up friendship agreement with Chinese city

Welcome to Rockhampton Bull at Yeppen Round-a-bout. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has forged a Friendship City agreement with Huizhou in China, following a successful council-led trade mission to the city last year.

Nine delegates from Huizhou including Mr Zhou Wengao, deputy secretary general of Huizhou Municipal People's Government, arrived in Rockhampton on Monday to sign the Memorandum of Understanding and begin their two-day tour of the region. Huizhou is now the council's second official city-to-city relationship with China after recently signing a Sister City Agreement with Zhenjiang in September.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the agreement with Huizhou was another step toward expanding Rockhampton's relationship with China as a business and trading partner.

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome delegates from Huizhou to Rockhampton this week following their request to become a Friendship City which, in due course, will become another Sister City for Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has welcomed the Friendship agreement. Contributed

"Last year, Huizhou hosted one of the largest agricultural expos where council and seven local businesses were invited to participate in promoting the region's agriculture opportunities.”

Huizhou is home to 4.5 million people.