Rocky student offered opportunity of a lifetime

Rockhampton's Madison Day has been selected for a place in a prestigious Sydney dance school.

Rockhampton's Madison Day has been selected for a place in a prestigious Sydney dance school. Social Media

ROCKHAMPTON'S Madison Day could be the next big name in flashing lights.

Madison Day, 17, has recently been offered a place for a Diploma of Musical Theatre in 2020 at the prestigious Brent Street performing arts training centre in Sydney.

The course is an intensive one year program focused on musical theatre technique and performance at an elite level.

Maddy at her Brent St Sydney auditions where she has been accepted for a Diploma of Musical Theatre next year. Contributed

Maddy is still pinching herself at the opportunity and is looking forward to it.

The Cathedral College year 12 student is a 'triple threat'.

"I think it will be such a great opportunity that will help me career out of it.... help me improve my singing, dancing, acting and do it all together,” she said.

Madison Day performing in the modern jazz solo 13 and under 15 at Rockhampton Eisteddfod in 2017. Allan Reinikka ROK080517eisteddf

"Make heaps of new contacts and friends for the rest of my life.”

Maddy started out dancing when she was four years old at Rockhampton's long-standing Beverley Prange Dance Centre. She is eternally grateful to Miss Jess, Miss Murphy and Miss Prange.

"They have made me into the person I am today,” she said.

Maddy Day will be leaving Rockhampton next year to join the bright lights of Sydney. Contributed

"So many morales and life lessons I have learnt from them all... they have really inspired and given me the opportunity to make me the dancer I am today.”

She also paid thanks to her singing teacher Lorraine Ingram, who is based in Rockhampton.

"She has really taught me the technical side of singing and how to preserve my voice for years to come,” she said.

Luca Mella and Madison Day shine in TCC'S performance How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in June. Pauline Crow

"Without her I don't think I would be able to sing at all.”

She has done all styles of dance from tap, ballet, contemporary, cabaret, hip hop and lyrical.

"Everything you can do in dance I have been doing,” she said.

Musical theatre and song and dance are Maddy's favourite kind to rehearse.

BIG STAR: Maddy Day at the Rockahmpton Eisteddfod earlier this year. Contributed

"The one that tells a story...I enjoy that I get to put smiles on peoples face,” she said.

"It's great to combine two things.”

Maddy is no stranger to Brent Street.

She was awarded a summer workshop in January 2018 from the Central Queensland Regional Performing Arts Foundation. She loved the program so much, she paid to go again this year.

Maddy Day has been dancing since she was four years old. Contributed

Getting towards the end of her schooling life, Maddy started to look around at her career options and noticed Brent Street was having auditions for their 2020 courses. She thought she would just apply and see what happens.

Then to her surprise, she was asked to come down to Sydney for an audition.

Nervous as could be, she performed two songs, Someone Like You from Jekyll and Hyde, and Paris Original from the recent TCC play How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and a dramatic monologue from Antigone, a Shakespeare play.

While it did take a while to decide what to perform, she chose them because she could relate to them.

Going into the audition on a Friday, she spent the weekend thinking it would be months before she would hear back and she hadn't thought she did very well. Little did she know, she heard back on the Monday, with good news.

"I screamed and cried, just could not stop smiling for hours, day and weeks after,” she said.

One day, Maddy's ultimate goal is to perform on stage. Anywhere she can be performing and putting smiles on people's faces she would be happy.

"Be a performer on a cruise ship, travel around the world, any Australian shows,” she said.