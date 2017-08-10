26°
News

Rocky student on the ball with international scholarship

10th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
ON THE BALL: Jordan Fox does her own personal strength and conditioning routines through pole dancing at a local studio.
ON THE BALL: Jordan Fox does her own personal strength and conditioning routines through pole dancing at a local studio.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON'S Jordan Fox does her own personal strength and conditioning routines through pole dancing at a local studio.

However, her PhD research focus is on predicting basketball team performances through monitoring of player training sessions, via accelerometers and heart-rate monitors.

She recently got great news from the National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation, an international body based in Colorado Springs.

The NSCA Foundation has chosen Jordan as its 2017 Women's Scholarship Recipient, meaning she has an extra $1500 to support her studies.

NSCA Foundation Board President Brian Schilling said Jordan was an outstanding student with an extremely bright future.

Meantime, NSCA Foundation Director Carissa Gump says the scholarship applicant pool was particularly strong this year, making the process very competitive.

The NSCA Foundation is a non-profit organisation committed to providing funding to NSCA members taking part in educational and research endeavours.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  basketball cquniversity fitness phd student rockhampton sport strength

I'm a narcissist, get me out of here: Jailed man's appeal

I'm a narcissist, get me out of here: Jailed man's appeal

Man who shot former wife says says jail term was excessive, in part because he has narcissistic personality disorder.

That's ex-paw-tionate: Why Yeppoon woman hasn't got dog insurance

Two-year-old French Bulldog Billie-Jean was re-homed to Alex last year.

$1400 a year to insure this pricey pooch.

Controversial Rocky region substation plan sparks outcry

Ergon will construct a new substation on the main street of Gracemere.

Locals fear it's too close to homes, Ergon say it must be built here.

Mum-of-three charged after handing in gun

BROKEN LAW: A woman was found guilty of transporting a rifle without a licence.

She thought she was doing the right thing.

Local Partners

Rocky man regrets 'stupid decision' to take weapon for a walk

'He was belligerent towards police, was quite agitated and fidgety.'

Lucky break for Gracemere's break-in kid

BREAK IN TARGET: A scrap yard in Gracemere was broken into multiple times last year.

Beware the company you keep.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

The Cardinal script was so exciting it pulled star Billy Campbell out of a self-imposed hiatus.

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Elevated Home Site With Sweeping Views

12 Neill Street, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in Neill Street, Frenchville is this 954m2 vacant home site with ... $168,000

Located in Neill Street, Frenchville is this 954m2 vacant home site with sweeping views across the city to the South Western ranges. Top quality homes surround you...

Gorgeous Gable In Beautiful Wandal - Only $259,000

7 Dally Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $259,000

This is definitely A MUST SEE Property- fantastic Southside Location and very Affordable for the 1st Home Buyer, Singles, Couples, Families and Smart Investors...

Big 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home With New Carpet - Close To The Uni- $299,000

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors, couples and...

Downsizing or Investing? Ideal Lowset Brick!

7 Doblo Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With a little TLC this low-set brick home could make an ideal investment property or an easy care, low-maintenance home. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and...

Fabulous Big Family Home/ Rumpus/ Inground Pool - $319,000

207 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

What an Amazing Family Home for you to snap up RIGHT NOW! This fantastic highset a/c chamferboard home, offers lovely cool front patio, huge open plan living and...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $199,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $305,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up