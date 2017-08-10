Rocky student on the ball with international scholarship

ON THE BALL: Jordan Fox does her own personal strength and conditioning routines through pole dancing at a local studio.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Jordan Fox does her own personal strength and conditioning routines through pole dancing at a local studio.

However, her PhD research focus is on predicting basketball team performances through monitoring of player training sessions, via accelerometers and heart-rate monitors.

She recently got great news from the National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation, an international body based in Colorado Springs.

The NSCA Foundation has chosen Jordan as its 2017 Women's Scholarship Recipient, meaning she has an extra $1500 to support her studies.

NSCA Foundation Board President Brian Schilling said Jordan was an outstanding student with an extremely bright future.

Meantime, NSCA Foundation Director Carissa Gump says the scholarship applicant pool was particularly strong this year, making the process very competitive.

The NSCA Foundation is a non-profit organisation committed to providing funding to NSCA members taking part in educational and research endeavours.