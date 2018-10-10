Rocky student talks mental health at Qld Parliament

ROCKHAMPTON was well represented yesterday as students from right around Queensland sat down with Education Minister Grace Grace to discuss mental health and wellbeing at the second Ministerial Student Advisory Council meeting.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said local North Rockhampton State High School student Alex Somerfield was one of only 16 secondary students from across Queensland who had been appointed to the council earlier in the year.

"Alex and the other students shared their ideas about what impacts young people's mental health, examples of the good things Queensland schools are doing, and what more could be done to support young people who are experiencing mental health issues,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Our students are our most important stakeholders so it's only natural they be given an opportunity to make their views heard.

"I am looking forward to catching up with Alex about some of the issues he raised at the meeting and engaging with the wider school community about what we can do better to tackle mental health for our young people.

"When we take the time to listen to what our students have to say, we can develop more effective policy and programs that will make a difference,” he said.

Students' feedback and ideas from Ministerial Student Advisory Council meetings will help inform future government policy and program development.

The meeting coincides with Queensland Mental Health Week which runs from October 6-14.