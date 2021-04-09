Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

A 22-year-old woman studying in Rockhampton is in the running for a Queensland Young Achiever Award.

Ella Ceolin, who has connections to the Djabugay and Wulguruka peoples, was nominated for her desire to fight against cultural inequities in the health and education sectors.

Currently a medical student, Ms Ceolin grew up in Brisbane, but moved to Rockhampton recently to complete the clinical phase of her doctorate.

She served as Indigenous Officer for the University of Queensland Medical Society and as a representative on the Australian Indigenous Doctors Association, and she is extensively involved in her Indigenous community through university outreach and tutoring.

“I am also very passionate about education and visibility within the community,” Ms Ceolin said.

“I believe that education creates more opportunities for both individuals and their families.

“In my family, education was a key driver for generational change.

“I believe the truth in the saying that we believe we can achieve what we see, meaning that visibility and good role models are so important.”

Ms Ceolin’s goal is to become a doctor for Indigenous communities, and to inspire Indigenous people to also join the health sector.

She made her career choice in Year 12 when attending an Indigenous Health science camp.

“Prior to this camp, I’d never heard of an Indigenous doctor before and I didn’t know they existed.

“This camp taught me that not only do they exist but that they, in addition to all other Indigenous healthcare professionals, have a major role to play in the creation of a more culturally safe healthcare system.

“I believe that more Indigenous health professionals are vital in closing the gap in health inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.”

Ms Ceolin said she was “very flattered” to be a nominee and finalist for a Young Achiever Award.

“I read through the stories of the other candidates in my categories and could not believe that I was even considered alongside such amazing people,” she said.

“I love seeing other Indigenous people succeeding in their respective fields and I can’t help but be in awe of the examples they are setting for our young people.”