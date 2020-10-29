Rocky students get the ‘big chop’ in support of cancer

Pupils at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School take part in the cause.

A NUMBER of generous Rockhampton Girls Grammar School students are quite literally sacrificing the hair on their head in the name of a good cause.

At least 22 young ladies from The Range school this week got the chop in a bid to support Cancer Council’s annual Ponytail Project Campaign.

Despite losing out on some senior year traditions due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the soon-to-be graduates ensured this was one not to be skipped.

Fortunately, the kind gesture – in which students grow their hair for the better part of the year – also resulted in a whopping $21,4000 funds being raised.

Dedicated Year 12 student Lily Geary also currently leads the way for all participants across the state – raising more than $10,200 alone.

At least 22 students took part in the senior school tradition.

The much-anticipated auction event took place at an assembly attended by the school community, in which the highest bidder received the privilege of conducting the chop.

“I love my hair and I am privileged enough to have it. I wanted to donate my hair to a person who may be going through a hard time with their illness and hopefully provide some happiness,” Ms Geary said.

“It’s a fun activity and it helps fundraise for a great cause in the process.”

RGGS Community liaison officer Rachel Hinton added the Ponytail Project offered a fantastic learning experience for all year levels – junior or senior.

“It shows the girls that there are a multitude of ways they can get in and support a cause close to their hearts.”

RGGS students prepare their fellow pupils for the ‘big chop’.

“The community comes together to share in the experience of raising awareness and money for lifesaving research, and so it’s a great example of how community support on a local level can have global impact,” she explained.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan commended the student’s efforts, saying she was overwhelmed by their efforts.

“We have been blown away this year by the generosity of Queensland school communities such as Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, and their passion to make a difference to the lives of those affected by cancer,” she said.

Funds raised will soon be invested into cancer research, prevention programs and support services.