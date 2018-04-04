Rocky students launch their own business at school

St Peters students Ava Campbell, Maddie Seaman and Evie Morrow with their Watermelon Designs t-shirt business raising money for those in poverty.

DURING the first term and the Season of Lent, staff and students at St Peter's Catholic Primary School have been focusing on raising much-needed funds for Caritas - Project Compassion.

The school community commenced their fund raising on Shrove Tuesday by selling pancakes as a fund raising event and have continued with other fund raising avenues as well.

Assistant Principal Religious Education, Michelle Paterson said there was "a lot of discussion with staff and students around fundraising for people in need, over the past few weeks”

Staff and students were given the opportunity to view and discuss the weekly videos that have been provided by Caritas Project Compassion, enabling the school community to become more aware of where funds raised go and how they are utilised.

Money raised during Project Compassion goes towards Caritas Australia's humanitarian and long-term development programs in 27 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Pacific and with Australia's First Peoples.

Three Year 6 students wanted to do more.

They approached the principals with a proposal for a fundraising idea of printing t-shirts for the students.

The girls called their booming business Watermelon Designs and they are "very thorough in their planning.”

So far they have raised around $200 for Caritas.

Principal Anthony Greene said "the whole school community is so proud of their innovative idea and the students' initiative to make a difference in the world and make the lives of others just that bit easier.”

The school also held a crazy hair and sock day, wear orange on Harmony Day and a pizza and popper lunch.

Cumulatively the school has raised more than $1300; their target is $2000.

The small community of 340 students raised about $2, 500 in fund raising this year - the highest they have ever achieved before.