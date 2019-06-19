Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOOTY FOOD: Find out how many pizzas were made every 30 minutes in one Rockhampton store.
FOOTY FOOD: Find out how many pizzas were made every 30 minutes in one Rockhampton store. Crystal Jones
News

Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

Meg Bolton
by
19th Jun 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE actions of North Rockhampton's rugby league fans spoke louder than words during the first State of Origin match when they chose pizza as the ultimate football food.

Domino's Glenmore, on Farm St, made the second most amount of pizzas in Queensland and New South Wales during the match with 324 pizzas purchased every 30 minutes.

Franchisee James Dooley said origin games were the most important dates on the calendar each year.

"Pizza is the ultimate sharing meal and there's something on our menu for everyone, so it makes sense that Domino's is a popular choice on Origin night,” James said.

"The Glenmore team always looks forward to game nights because there's an electric atmosphere in-store, with everyone working together to handle the rush and feed hungry footy fans.”

Meatlovers was the pizza of choice for game one origin fans.

Mr Dooley said pizza sales tripled the amount sold on a regular Wednesday.

With Queensland decorations adorning the store and staff members dressing up in support of the sunshine state, maroon is the colour of choice at the Glenmore store.

But despite being a Maroons supporter, Mr Dooley said they still made pizza for the blues supporters.

"We couldn't discriminate,” he said.

"Getting hundreds of pizzas out the door in a short period of time is our priority.”

Once the pre-game origin rush is over, most staff members race home to catch the match, but some are left working in hope of preparing victory pizzas for those celebrating Queensland's win.

The Glenmore team are now preparing for game two this Sunday.

dominos game one origin rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ league legend has Qld women primed for Origin

    premium_icon CQ league legend has Qld women primed for Origin

    Rugby League Jason Hetherington: 'We've had a good preparation so far. The girls are all excited and in good spirits'

    • 19th Jun 2019 10:52 AM
    Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    premium_icon Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    News RGS student defies the odds after being diagnosed with rare disease

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:25 PM
    Another hat thrown in the Pinefest Ambassador Quest ring

    premium_icon Another hat thrown in the Pinefest Ambassador Quest ring

    News He is passionate about medical cures and tourism

    Lauga calls for upgrade to Yeppoon fire station

    premium_icon Lauga calls for upgrade to Yeppoon fire station

    News Member for Keppel says a seven-day manning of facility is critical

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM