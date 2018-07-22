Rocky suburb leads the way as property sales start to climb

This bargain property on The Range sold for $178,000 this month.

This bargain property on The Range sold for $178,000 this month. Corelogic

ELEVEN property sales in the past two months on The Range is fuelling confidence in a gradual but certain resurgence in Rockhampton's property market.

A four bedroom, two bathroom fully renovated Federation Queenslander on 1,614sqm block of land in Athelstane St sold earlier this month for $940,000.

On the same day, a renovated colonial home in King St sold for $770,000 a little over two weeks after it was listed.

Agent Pat O'Driscoll said confidence was starting to come back into the market on the back of a number of pending infrastructure projects and a generally strengthening local economy.

"That creates more demand for housing,” Mr O'Driscoll said.

"The market has been dormant or falling for a number of years.

"It's still soft but the more possible projects come to the table, we'll see the market swing back up.

"It's not just Adani. I've been doing this for 40 years and you can see the swing in the cycles.”

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Agent, Talitha Dodson said The Range was always popular with strong demand but the increasing volume of sales was a good sign.

"It's an indication things are starting to turn,” she said.

"There's a lot more confidence in buyers out there with very strong demand from owner occupiers and first home buyers, particularly in an area like The Range.”

As the market continues to strengthen Ms Dodson said Wandal was proving to be a good alternative to and Allenstown was also strong.

On the northside, she said Frenchville and Norman Gardens were popular but more people were also looking for acreage properties in areas like Rockyview and Glenlee.

"We're seeing buyers increasing week on week and expect that to be a steady pattern,” she said.

"For those wanting to sell, now is the time to get organised leading into the peak selling time heading into Christmas.”