Rocky suburb named Australia's champion Origin eaters

WINNERS: Dominos Glenmore's james Dooley and Shanika Crank lead their team to success during game two. Allan Reinikka ROK190619adominos

FORGET rugby league, the results are in - Queensland's real strength is Rockhampton's pizza eaters.

During the State of Origin Game 2, Domino's Glenmore, on Farm St, made more pizzas than any other store in Queensland and New South Wales.

The Glenmore team made 266 pizzas every half hour, which equates to nine pizzas a minute and one pizza every seven seconds.

Queensland fan and Glenmore franchisee James Dooley said his store's performance was the only result he could guarantee during the origin.

"It's all about the preparation that goes in ahead of the night,” James said.

"Just like the footy players, we develop a game plan, put our 'aces in their places' and then work together as a team to send hundreds of piping hot pizzas out the door.”

Glenmore's win was one of the only positives the Maroons could take from game 2 - while Queensland's fans might've been distraught at least those in Glenmore were well fed.

"Our team always get excited for game nights, there's friendly competition and a buzz in-store with everyone coming together to handle the rush,” he said.

During State of Origin Game 1, the Glenmore team took out second place in both states with 324 pizzas every half hour.

While the team made 116 less pizzas each hour, Sunday origin matches were typically a quieter night.

But with game three, scheduled for Wednesday the team are ready to make more pizzas than ever.