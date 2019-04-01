Rocky suburb targeted by thieving night-raiders

Between March 20 to April 1, property has been stolen from homes and vehicles in Kawana. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

THE North Rockhampton suburb of Kawana has experienced an increase in property offences in recent times.

Between March 20 to April 1, property has been stolen from homes and vehicles which include bikes, cash, wallets and purses, work tools, and mobile phones.

In some homes, doors were left unlocked and security screens were cut to gain entry which has led to investigations to continue.

Police recommend home owners to use anti-theft key guards shields on their screens doors so offenders cannot reach through to unlock the doors.

Offenders also stole handbags from kitchen tables or hallways to look for car keys so that they could search cars for valuables.

Police would like you to be mindful of where to put your handbag, keys and wallet when you arrive home.

Unlocked vehicles were riffled through.

It is a common trend for offenders to go into homes and look for car keys.

Always lock your vehicle when parked at home or on the street as this is the most common place where vehicles are broken into.

Remember to hide it, lock it or lose it.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.