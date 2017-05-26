Rocky suburbs with the worst cancer deaths revealed

ALARMING NEW figures reveal residents in Rockhampton's poorer suburbs are much more likely to die of cancer in the next year than those in the city's richest suburbs.

The fresh figures, which uncover an undeniable link between health and wealth, reveal Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City residents are almost three times more likely to die of cancer than those in Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Parkhurst, and Kawana.

They show 1.381 in each 1000 Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City residents are expected to die of cancer in the next year compared with just 0.534 in every 1000 in Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Parkhurst, and Kawana.

The combined average weekly income of Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City residents at just $707.66 is $113.84 less than Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Parkhurst, and Kawana.

Just 0.406 residents are expected to die of cancer in Central Queensland's wealthiest suburbs, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, both of which are raking in the money with combined average income of $1035.50.

Our city's poorer suburbs are also full of big smokers, with 21.3 in every 100 residents regularly lighting up in Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City compared with just 13.3 in every 100 in the wealthy suburbs of Rockhampton's north or 15 in every 100 in the Boyne and Tannum area.

Rate of cancer by suburb

1. Berserker, Lakes Creek, and Rockhampton City - 1.381 in every 1000 people

2. Callemondah, Gladstone, and West Gladstone - 0.856 in every 1000 people

3. Bouldercombe, Gracemere, and Mount Morgan - 0.851 in every 1000 people

4. Emerald - 0.844 in every 1000 people

5. Rockhampton Central - 0.762 in every 1000 people

6. Banana and Biloela - 0.682 in every 1000 people

7. Central Highlands region - 0.649 in every 1000 people

8. Emu Park, East Rockhampton Region, and Yeppoon - 0.605 in every 1000 people

9. North Rockhampton - 0.534 in every 1000 people

10. Agnes Water, Miriam Vale, and Gladstone Hinterland - 0.485 in every 1000 people

11. Boyne Island and Tannum Sands - 0.406 in every 1000 people