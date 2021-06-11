Menu
Parkhurst Woolworths has installed solar panels on its roof. PIC: Contributed
News

Rocky supermarket finishes mega solar project

Lachlan Berlin
11th Jun 2021 10:00 AM
A Rockhampton Woolworths has installed a huge amount of solar panels on its roof, spanning longer than an Olympic sized swimming pool.

The Parkhurst supermarket installed 818 high efficiency panels spanning about 1391 sqm.

The 303kW solar array has the capacity to generate more than 480MW/h of electricity annually.

Woolworths stores currently use 1 per cent of Australia’s electricity, but the company wants to ensure all of its power is coming from renewable sources by 2025.

Solar panels across Woolworths supermarkets generate more than 16,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually, and have so far reduced their carbon emissions by 24 per cent since 2015.

Woolworths Parkhurst store manager Tania Hoare said store lighting, airconditioning, refrigeration and food preparation were some of the things that made supermarkets energy intensive to run.

“In recent years we’ve been working to run our stores more sustainably, and energy use is a big part of the effort,” she said.

“We’re investing in more efficient refrigeration and lighting systems, and harnessing the power of renewables across the network too.

“It will not only reduce the store’s environmental footprint, but also help keep costs down so we can continue offering the best possible prices to our customers.”

Australian co-ordinator of the RE100 renewable energy initiative, Jon Dee, added that Woolworths was making a real difference in Parkhurst.

“With the rollout of solar panels in Parkhurst, Woolworths is setting a great example for other businesses to follow,” he said.

