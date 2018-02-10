Rocky Supreme Court Justice set for retirement

AFTER a legal career spanning four decades, the Supreme Court of Rockhampton's Justice Duncan McMeekin is hanging up his robe and wig.

Justice McMeekin had his final sitting day in court yesterday ahead of his Valedictory Ceremony on March 9.

Justice McMeekin was admitted as a barrister and to the Supreme Court bar in 1977.

He practised at the Bar in Brisbane from 2003 until His Honour's appointment to the Supreme Court in 2007.

Justice McMeekin is also on the Queensland Court of Appeal.

Some of the cases he has presided over include the sentencing of Allyn John Slater who murdered eight-year-old Bundaberg schoolgirl Trinity Bates after snatching her from her bedroom; Matthew John Ireland who was convicted of manslaughter for bashing 18-month-old Hemi Burke in Moranbah in 2015; Horace Lorenzo Jones who was found guilty of murdering his mother Roxane Gilbert at his Gladstone home in 2012 using a samurai sword and knife; sentencing of Zane Tray Lincoln and Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley for the murder of Mackay many Timothy John Pullen; and the sentencing of David Samuel Aubrey Ray for the rape and murder of 82-year-old Iris Temperley on the morning of Australia Day, 2010, after a night of offending and partying.