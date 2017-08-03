Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

WELL Rockhampton, you've waited long enough now it's here again, the Rotary Club of Rockhampton North /All Classic Car Club annual Rocky Swap is now on. This is one of Central Queensland's biggest annual events on the social calendar.

Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Swap is booked out again with over 1,100 sites providing a wide range of items from used car parts, tools, collectables, produce, household items, and many other unusual items that literally takes hours to shop around and see.

"Rotary Club of Rockhampton North President Ashley Pierpoint said this year the Rocky Swap will be bigger and better than ever, and members are especially proud of producing one of the nation's biggest and best swap events for 21 years now.

"The Rocky Swap is the club's major fund raising event, and it has allowed the club to undertake projects and contribute to organisations within the community annually to make a difference in the community.”

"In recognition of our 21st year, we made a significant contribution of $52,000 towards the purchase of a new bus for the Rockhampton Special School in Denison St.

"This bus will allow the school to transport wheelchair and special needs students to venues and events around Rockhampton in comfort.

"All this is not possible without the support for the Rocky Swap event by the Central Queensland community, whom we wish to thank so much.

"We also ensure the event supports other community service clubs like Rotary, Lions and other support groups through their food stalls and bar at the event.

"The Rocky Swap has been a successful partnership for 21 years between Rotary Club of Rockhampton North and the All Classic Motor Club, the secret to that success is keeping everything affordable not only for the site exhibitors but the patrons.

"Last year we had a record 11,000 people attend the Swap. This year should be a record crowd - weather permitting.

"One important point we would like to make is that no dogs are permitted in at the Swap throughout the day.

Bargain hunters can begin their journey through the Swap from 6am, with several gates open to the public to allow easy and quick access for patrons to grab that special something.

There is seating at most food outlets.

For swappers and buyers who have purchased a large or heavy item, a pickup service will be provided by the All Classic Motor Club.

They will pick up the item and take it to a collection point where there is safe vehicle access at Gate 8.

Public access to the grounds is through gates 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8 from 6am Saturday. The office is open for rebooking for 2018, 9am to 5pm Friday and 12pm to 5pm Saturday.

"And if anyone is contemplating joining a service club, anyone is most welcome to come along to one of our meetings which is held at the PA Hotel in Main Street Park Avenue every Wednesday night at 6.30”

Ashley Pierpoint

President

Rotary Club of Rockhampton North