Rocky Swap planner declares event a success despite the heat

ROCKY SWAP: 10000 people flocked to the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday to snap up bargain. Leighton Smith

Chairman of the Rocky Swap committee Alan Alt is patting his fellow volunteers on the back after another successful Rocky Swap event.

In its 22nd year, the Rocky Swap drew an estimated 10,000 people through the gates of the Rockhampton Show Grounds on Saturday to secure a bargain from the almost 1100 stalls in operation.

Mr Alt suspected that the unusually warm conditions, competition from a crowded event calendar and cost of living pressures, all played a role in slightly reducing attendance numbers in 2018.

"The general public is very fickle and it was quite warm yesterday, particularly for an event like this, there was no breeze and it was quite hot,” Mr Alt said.

"[The public] don't have the disposable income that we might have had even five years ago.”

He said three elderly men on heart medication were hospitalised with dehydration on the day.

While Mr Alt couldn't put an exact figure on how much the swap was worth to the local economy, he said it was significant people travelled from all over the country to sell their wares or purchase goods.

"We have any number of people from down south, particularly from Victoria, New South Wales and south east Queensland who actually stop at the caravan parks and hotels,” Mr Alt said.

"We have a constant stream of people in the evening before [the event] heading off to have dinner somewhere, there's the fuel, there's all sorts of benefits to the city from those people coming in.”

As the organising committee was growing old, he appealed for young people to get involved in running the Rocky Swap, to ensure the event continued to endure.

Mr Alt also expressed his appreciation for the work of the volunteers and the support from the Rockhampton Region Council.