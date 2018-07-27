Rocky swim stars ready to make a splash at nationals

RISING STARS: Rocky City Swimming Club members Taryn Roberts, 12, and Lachlan Kuss, 10, will take on the country's best at the 2018 School Sports Australia Swimming Championships, which started yesterday in Hobart.

SWIMMING: Rockhampton's Taryn Roberts and Lachlan Kuss are ready to take on some of Australia's best young swimming talent at the 2018 School Sports Australia Swimming Championships in Hobart.

The Rocky City Swimming Club juniors were selected to represent Queensland after outstanding performances at the state primary school swimming championships in March.

Representing Queensland at her third national school titles, Roberts, 12, has set her sights on more gold medals in her four individual events and the freestyle relay.

"I would definitely like to win the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke again this year, and I hope I can be up there for the 100 and 200 freestyle as well,” Roberts said.

Roberts believes she has greatly improved in recent months and is grateful to her coaches at Rocky City Swimming Club, and former Australian swimmer Jade Edmistone.

Edmistone broke five world records and won three world titles in the women's 50m breaststroke when she represented Australia between 2004 and 2006.

"Jade has been giving me tips on my technique and body position to make me more efficient when I swim. She has really supported me on my journey,” Roberts said.

Rocky City Swimming Club head coach Shane Kingston said he was looking forward to seeing what Roberts could produce at this year's championships.

"Taryn has exceeded all of my expectations in this preparation. She has been training really well and has swam some fast times in the local meets,” Kingston said.

An example of this was at the recent Emu Park Short Course meet, where Roberts set a new personal best time in the 200m freestyle.

"She completed a fairly big session and then went to Emu Park. She then out-swam some of the older girls in her race and set an outright PB. That tells me that once she is tapered, she has the ability to swim some cracking times,” he said.

Kuss, 10, is looking forward to representing Queensland for the first time after being selected for the 100m butterfly and the freestyle relay.

"Taryn has been telling me how good it is to hear the Queenslanders cheering for you, so I'm really looking forward to that,” Kuss said.

His goal is to make the finals of the 100m butterfly and swim a time that would put him inside the top five.

"If I swim a 1:13 in the heats I should make the finals, and then if I swim a 1:12 or faster I should make the top five,” Kuss said.

Kingston said that making the Queensland team was one of Kuss's big goals from last season.

"As a coach you're always excited when one of your swimmers makes a representative team for the first time,” he said.