Rocky swim trio will give Qld titles 'a good shake'

IN THE SWIM: Rockhampton's Kade Goudie will compete in the Queensland Open Water Championships at Kawana on Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

SWIMMING: Three Rocky City swimmers will be looking to make a splash at the Queensland Open Water Championships tomorrow.

Max Paxton and siblings Kade and Caitlyn Goudie will take on the state's best over the challenging 5km course at Kawana.

Coach Shane Kingston said the trio had been putting in the hard yards in the pool in preparation for race day.

"We've been swimming 60km a week over nine sessions in the lead-up to this,” he said.

"When your race is over an hour, you've got to be a well-rounded athlete. You need to condition your body to be in the group swim for about 4.5km and then have that turn of speed at the end.”

Kingston said it was hard to formulate a "direct race plan” because there were a number of factors that played a part in performance.

"Because it's such a long event, you can only concentrate on what you're doing and how the race is unfolding in front of you and play those cards,” he said.

"You can't go out with a direct race plan because the weather and other things can play a part.

"First and foremost, we'll be looking for a good race out of them and hopefully a PB and then sit back and see what we get from that.”

Kingston is confident of a strong showing from his three swimmers.

"They have all competed at this level before,” he said.

"The Goudies have both been to nationals before but Max will be aiming to go under the national time for the first time on Saturday.

"I think they'll give it a good shake.”