Rocky swimmer helps state team to victory

REP DUTY: Taryn Roberts put in a strong showing for Queensland at the state teams championships in Canberra.

REP DUTY: Taryn Roberts put in a strong showing for Queensland at the state teams championships in Canberra.

SWIMMING: Rockhampton’s Taryn Roberts said it was a great experience representing Queensland for the first time at the state teams championships in Canberra.

The 13-year-old helped her state maintain their impressive record at the event, which they’ve won every year since its inception in 2008.

Roberts competed in six events in the 14 years division, coming second in the 800m freestyle and third in the 400m freestyle.

She finished fifth in the 200m breaststroke, sixth in the 400m IM, 13th in the 50m breaststroke and 14th in the 100m breaststroke.

“I was a little bit nervous but I came out with some PBs,” Roberts said.

“I was happiest with my 800m freestyle. I swam a PB and broke a CQ record held by Alanna Bowles.

“The championships were a lot of fun, and the team spirit was really good.”

READ: Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

Roberts earned selection in the team after her six-medal haul at the Queensland short course championships in ­August.

Rocky City coach Shane Kingston said Roberts ­performed well in her maiden appearance at the state teams championships.

“It’s a different type of meet as well so she did a great job to stand up and handle the intensity of it,” he said.

Roberts now has her sights on the Queensland Long Course Championships in Brisbane in December.

She and her fellow Rocky City swimmers are also gearing up for the annual Caribeae Beef City Meet next weekend.

Kingston said Rocky City would probably have about 30 swimmers taking part.

He said it was an opportunity for them to qualify for, or refine their race plans for, the December championships.