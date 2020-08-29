Rocky swimmer ‘hungry’ after being denied major meets

Taryn Roberts will be among more than 70 swimmers in action at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet in Rockhampton on Saturday.

SWIMMING: Taryn Roberts is sure to come out firing at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet in Rockhampton on Saturday.

Her coach Shane Kingston said the young gun was “pretty hungry” after COVID-19 denied her a first appearance at the national age championships in April and the Olympic trials in June.

Rocky City clubmate Lachlan Kuss, who was swimming quicker than he ever had, also missed his shot at the Queensland schools championships.

Rocky City’s Lachlan Kuss is ready to dive back into competition this weekend. Photo: Allan Reinikka.

Kingston said the star duo would be among more than 70 swimmers who would contest the short course event at the CQUniversity pool.

“They will have a point to prove and be keen to show just what they would have been capable of a couple of months ago,” he said.

Saturday’s meet will serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Queensland Short Course Championships in September.

Kingston said swimmers would come from six clubs across the region.

They would compete in age groups from 10 and over through to open over distances from 50m to 1500m and everything in between.

“To have 72 swimmers from around the region is a good sign that there’s a lot of programs back in the water after the enforced shutdown,” he said.

“It will be good this week to firstly get them back to racing and secondly introduce them to the new normal of swim meets for the foreseeable future.”

That “new normal” meant that on Saturday swimmers and coaches would be on one side of the pool and spectators on the other, with no socialising during the event.

Saturday’s program starts at 9am.

