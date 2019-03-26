Rocky table tennis duo off to national titles

STATE SELECTION: Joel Coughlan and Matthew Pettett will compete at the national table tennis titles in Victoria on April 8.

STATE SELECTION: Joel Coughlan and Matthew Pettett will compete at the national table tennis titles in Victoria on April 8. Allan Clarke

THE national and international tournament calendars will have a massive influence on the Queensland tournament scene this year and the Rockhampton Table Tennis Association's first state representatives for the year, Joel Coughlan and Matthew Pettett, will attend the national senior titles at Latrobe Churchill in Victoria beginning on April 8.

Both players are in the Queensland squad to play interstate teams matches as well as individual singles and doubles events.

Coughlan's campaign continued over the weekend when he took part in a couple of events at the University of Queensland open titles while in Brisbane attending a national-para training camp, and continued to put his name forward as a serious contender for a high-mark in the state's top 10 rankings for the year.

He reached the semi-finals of the men's open singles only to be defeated by the highly fancied national representative Wade Townsend from New South Wales.

He also teamed with former Rocky sub-junior Hayden Green, who now hails from the Wynnum club and has developed into a very handy player, and they reached the final of the men's open singles event but the pair could only collect silver medals.

The Queensland Junior Championships will be held at Mackay from April 17-20 and the city has five representatives at this carnival leading into the Easter long weekend.

Matthew Steffen and Nick Green will lead this charge in the under-18 events while Nolan Hao and Emily Steffen will represent primarily in the under-13 division.

At eight years of age Colte Nolan will make his debut in the under-11 section, and would be one of the youngest Rockhampton representatives of all time.

All of these players will also participate in team and individual competitions.

These tournaments, as well as this weekend's Bundaberg Open that is being well supported by Rockhampton players, will be providing a solid build-up for the Bernie's Pies Teams Carnival and Bolsover Radiology Rockhampton Open to be held at the local Leichhardt Park Centre between April 26 and 28.

Details of the popular annual carnival are available at the playing centre.

On the local scene, with only one round remaining before the finals in open grade competition two sides are tied at the top of the ladder in first division.

The combinations of Matt Pettett and Jeff Green share the lead with Rayden Smith and Kerrod Coughlan while Joel Coughlan and Erica Nolan are two points behind.

It would be a tall ask for this pair to force their way into the final that will involve teams one and two.

In second division Monica Deeth and Patricia Green hold a two-point cushion over Geoff Geddes and Glen McDonnell, who has been brought to sub for Joe Clifton who took some medical leave at the closing stage of the season.

Nick Green and Linda O'Sullivan are one point off the action in third spot and in with a realistic chance of forcing their way into the final while Pam Clarke and Paula Hockings, sitting a further point behind, probably require a good win and another result to go in their favour to qualify for the play-off for the flag.