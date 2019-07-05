Rocky table tennis stars to compete at national comp

TABLE TENNIS: The city's representatives at this year's Australian Junior Championships that are being staged at Wollongong between this coming Sunday and next Saturday have been putting in some extra training sessions at the Leichhardt park Table Tennis Centre on Campbell Street.

Brother and sister, Matthew and Emily Steffen, were the only Rockhampton youngsters selected to represent their state following the state junior titles at Mackay at Easter.

Matthew will be backing up on last year's selection in a state team with a berth in the under-18 Queensland junior boy's squad while Emily makes her debut for the state in the under-13 girl's division.

Matthew will be teaming with Richard Littler (Brisbane), Hayden Green (Wynnum) and Harry Zhang (Cairns) while Emily will join Rachael Goh and Dhriti Sing Pan War who both hail from the Wynnum club and Brisbane's Keira Connolly.

One of the city's leading players in open grade, Matthew Pettett, is attending this national carnival as a coach and whilst his primary responsibility will be to the state's under-18 girl's outfit he will have opportunity to mentor his club mates during this seven-day event that will be jam-packed with action.

Apart from taking part in inter-state teams' matches the Steffen duo will also be participating in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events within the age groups available to them.

In the wind-up to open grade fixtures for the season last week the previously second-placed team of Dane Coughlan, James O'Sullivan, Ann-Louise Stewart and Joe Clifton stormed home to take out premiership honours in a competition that was decided on the first past the post basis. Leading into the final round the combination of Matthew Pettett, Erica Nolan and Nicholas and Patricia Green held a one point lead over Coughlan's outfit and really looked the goods to go on and win the flag even if it was by a minor margin.

This competition is based on the two-player team concept across two sections and in the top division Pettett and Nolan produced a sound three rubbers to two result over Coughlan and O'Sullivan with Pettett being undefeated and Nolan prevailing over O'Sullivan in four entertaining sets.

Nick and Patricia Green were expected to perform well against Stewart and Clifton however the later had other ideas and the rot started to set in after Clifton created an enormous victory over Nick 11-6, 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 15-13.

Patricia did well to steal a game from Stewart but Stewart prevailed and the Greens were no match in the doubles tie.

Stewart then downed Nick over four tight sets and Patricia put this pair on the board with a fall over the line win over Clifton 11-9 in the decider.

The aggregated scores over the two matches resulted in Coughlan's side winning the overall competition by one point over Pettett and his team-mates.