Rocky talent on show to help much loved community member

THE musical theatre community in Rockhampton is as close as any family and they're now banding together to help one of their own through cancer treatment.

For one night only, Broadway and Beyond will celebrate music from various genres which include musical theatre, cabaret, rock and pop.

It will be a black-tie event which will light up the Rockhampton Leagues Club on June 30.

Featuring songs from Les Miserables, The Lion King, Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Dusty, We Will Rock You, The Wizard of Oz, Rent, The Greatest Showman and Fame, it is sure to excite local music fans.

Event organiser and music stalwart, Rhonda Janes said the event is a collaboration between some of the best musicians and performers in the local musical theatre and live music communities.

Rhonda had recently played the lead role, Killer Queen in We Will Rock You.

HOMEGROWN TALENT: The Short Fall will lend their voices to the Broadway and Beyond gala concert when it graces CQ audiences in June. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

In Broadway and Beyond, she will be joined by fellow leads, Jacob Goves, Maddi McDonald, Steph Hauser and Tony Belz. The cast aims to raise money for a close friend and fellow musical theatre volunteer who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"As performers we are choosing to give any of our money raised from the night to help with the considerable treatment costs,” Rhonda said.

"We are a very close-knit community, and this is our way of saying thank you and get well soon.”

Brad Villiers (Les Miserables, Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar) will be performing alongside his wife, Rachel.

Musicians Angelo and Ryan Conway from The Short Fall will be performing songs from various genres.

They will also showcase their talent and versatility.

Broadway and Beyond has received support with major sponsorship from Stage & Audio, Rockhampton Leagues Club, Conway Creative, Southern Cross Austereo and Victoria's Loft.