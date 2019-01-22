Rocky talent shines at Maroons Emerging Squad camp

RUGBY LEAGUE: Future Maroons hopefuls from Rockhampton headed to Bundaberg last week to learn from State of Origin coach Kevin Walters at a two-day Queensland Rugby League Central Division U15 Emerging Origin squad camp.

Kelly Shadlow, Jaiden Green, Carter White, Tom Powell, Tashina Ketchup and Mackenzie Reid attended the camp on January 14-15, where they learnt the meaning of "the Queensland way”.

The players learnt about respect on and off the field, acceptable behaviour and dedication to the game.

"It was a pretty tough camp but it was fun,” Shadlow said.

"We did some stuff on tackling, playing the ball, offloading and played some games at the end.

"I've been to a couple of camps for the Central Crows and some development camps for footy but this was my first one for Queensland.”

Playing for the Crows and being noticed by the QRL secured Shadlow a spot in the squad of 19.

"It's pretty exciting to know Kevin Walters actually cares about the young ones like us and we're the new teams coming through I suppose,” Shadlow said.

"It was pretty exciting to know you're part of something bigger now.”

Green said although talent got them recognition, the squad learnt about the importance of hard work when it comes to chasing their dreams.

"We need to put in the hard work to get us places,” he said.

White said the camp was a great opportunity for central region players to hone their league skills at an elite level.

"It was a lot more intense than other camps I've been to and meeting and talking to Kevin Walters was good,” he said.

"He's a really good bloke.”

Walters even shared some insight into the Queensland Maroons line-up for next season, but the boys were tight-lipped about their inside knowledge.

"It was a little more pressure wearing a maroon jersey... and we had to give 100 per cent,” White said.

After being put through his paces and working on his skills in "every aspect of the game”, White hoped to bring back his knowledge and teach some of his team-mates and mates at home about what he learnt.

Powell said another positive aspect of the camp included the one-on-one time with the coaches.

"After you did a drill, they would pull you aside and tell you what you did wrong and what you did right,” he said.

After having attended a number of other camps, including a few for the Central Crows, Powell said it was good to catch up with mates.

However, the seriousness of the camp was not lost on any of the boys.

"It was a lot higher,” Powell said.

"We felt a bit of pressure but it was good and we stepped our game up a bit.”