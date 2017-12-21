Rocky talent takes centre stage in 'rare gem' production

NEW MUSICAL: Bryan Probets and Kanen Breen pictured performing on stage with the chorus.

ROCKHAMPTON singers will soon be given the chance to shine under bright lights in an upcoming musical.

Opera Queensland is bringing Gilbert & Sullivan's Ruddigore, or the Witch's Curse musical to the Walter Reid Cultural Centre and inviting local talent to take centre stage.

Before the production premieres in Rockhampton on Wednesday, August 8, Opera Queensland will hold auditions in Rockhampton on Monday, February 12 and Tuesday, February 13.

The show will feature 10 men and 10 women singing and dancing in the community chorus.

Audiences can expect a bright and vibrant show filled with talented performers.

Opera Queensland's Manager of Open Stage, Mark Taylor said he couldn't wait to transform the lives of more Queenslanders when auditions begin.

CHANCE TO SHINE: Bryan Probets, Natalie Christie Peluso, Jason Barry-Smith, Roxane Hislop and Shaun Brown in Ruddigore, or the Witch's Curse. Contributed

"We urge everyone in Rockhampton who loves to sing to give Project G&S auditions a go,” he said.

"The audition process is a fun, thrilling and surprising journey - you won't know what will come of it unless you give it a try, you might get to star in a rare gem of the Gilbert & Sullivan repertoire.”

Mr Taylor said Opera Queensland was "passionate about bringing the power of opera to regional Queensland, and continuing to offer high-quality experiences.”

The chosen Rockhampton artists will take part in a free, intensive development program over eight weeks.

Before taking to the stage, chorus members will form new friendships, meet creative contacts and learn about gothic horror, humour and hijinks.

They will take part in rehearsals, honing their singing, dancing and stagecraft skills with a local chorus master and Assistant Director, Sean Andrews.

Opera Queensland will work with a Rockhampton chorus master, rehearsal coordinator and the Rockhampton Regional Council to ensure the highest standard of performance is achieved.

The Beef Capital is one of five regional communities taking part in the project - Gold Coast, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and Toowoomba.

Opera Queensland brought their La bohème show to Rockhampton in 2014 as part of Project Puccini.

Ruddigore, or the Witch's Curse! enjoyed a successful Brisbane run this year at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC).

If you are interested in performing in the chorus for the Rockhampton production, you can register for by 5pm on Thursday, February 8 at operaq.com.au/projectgs.