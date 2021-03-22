Rocky tattooists put a smile on bullied boy’s face

The student who was the object of violence at North Rockhampton State High School last week had a smile on his face when workers from Rockhampton Tattoo Studio invited him to check out their office.

Tattooist Colte Bartley said colleagues and friends got behind the idea of reaching out to Jacob to show him support.

They pooled money and bought him a bag of gifts before showing him around the tattoo studio last Friday.

“It wasn’t right,” Mr Bartley said.

“That sort of thing shouldn’t be happening and especially if he’s an autistic boy.

“There was something in the video, just with him sitting down. It shouldn’t happen.

“We just wanted to reach out and show love and support. We didn’t want any attention for it.”

Jacob's bag of goodies.

Brendan “Macca” McAmney said the good Samaritans got in touch with Jacob’s mum, who told them that her son hadn’t left his room all week and wouldn’t go back to school.

“We thought we’d put something together for him,” Macca said.

“The bullying and the violence and all that – it’s out of control.

“We all chucked in a bit of money each and rattled up a bit of a kit for him.

“We just tried to cheer him up. He loved it.”

He said they wanted to let Jacob, and any other victims of bulling, that “you’ve always got mates”.

Mr Bartley said Jacob’s mum told him that “not all superheroes wear capes, but I know six that are covered in tattoos”.