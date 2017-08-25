27°
Rocky teacher five times legal limit driving to school

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 25th Aug 2017 3:30 PM Updated: 3:45 PM
She was that intoxicated, witnesses told police they saw her drive over double white lines to the wrong side of the road before the vehicle came to a halt across a driveway, blocking access to a property.
She was that intoxicated, witnesses told police they saw her drive over double white lines to the wrong side of the road before the vehicle came to a halt across a driveway, blocking access to a property.

A 45-YEAR-OLD relief teacher had her last vodka drink at 8am, drove her two children to school and then proceeded to drive to the school she worked at.

However, she was that intoxicated, witnesses told police they saw her drive over double white lines to the wrong side of the road before the vehicle came to a halt across a driveway, blocking access to a property.

She then got out of the vehicle and collapsed on the footpath. She was five times over the legal limit.

This is what the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard from police prosecutor Senior Constable Josh McLelland after Anita Angela Waerner pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

Snr Const McLelland told the court police had been called to the scene in Berserker St after the Queensland Ambulance Service called for assistance with an intoxicated female on July 13.

The court heard Waerner had driven her children to a school in Allenstown before heading towards the school on the northside where she worked as a relief teacher.

Her BAC result was .265. Her license was suspended as of the day of the offence.

Waerner's lawyer Bryce Younger said his client's husband, who was in the back of the court supporting Waerner, had been working out of town a lot at the time of the incident.

He said her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's not long before and she was struggling to cope with the stress.

Mr Younger said his client had been medicated for depression and anxiety for the past 12 years and had turned to alcohol abuse three years ago to numb her mental illness symptoms.

"On the morning this happened, everything came down on her like a tonne of bricks," he said.

The court heard Waerner had attended AA meetings for some time and had attended Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Services almost immediately after this offence.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered no conviction be recorded despite the extremely high reading as Waerner did not have any traffic or criminal history and to reduce any impact the offence would have on her ability to work.

He ordered she pay a $2000 fine and be disqualified from driving for a further 14 months.

