Rocky teacher in running for excellence award

A ROCKHAMPTON school leader has been recognised for her commitment to staff, students and curriculum.

Joanna Cornwell has been named a finalist in the Queensland College of Teachers (QCT) Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning Award.

The educator has proven her leadership qualities as she transitioned from a teaching role to become an Assistant to the Principal in Curriculum at St Peter's Catholic Primary School.

Within a period of three years, Mrs Cornwell has "developed Professional Learning Communities at St Peter's, allowing teachers to collaborate on providing the best education for students”.

Mrs Cornwell said she enjoyed adopting the new role and helped others reach their full potential.

"It's very rewarding when I see staff embracing changes, with a real focus on improving their skills as practitioners and supporting students to build confidence in their ability as independent learners,” Mrs Cornwell said.

"Whilst I never had any aspiration to move into an Assistant Principal role, as I was very satisfied with classroom teaching, I saw a need and thought I could really make a difference by supporting and encouraging those around me.”

Mrs Cornwell has made a great impact throughout the school.

Her work as an Assistant to the Principal has led to consistent teaching practices.

She regularly communicated with other school leaders to exchange curriculum strategies.

The Rockhampton woman also created a web portal for the school which made curriculum, policies and procedures easy to access and oversaw a new Oral Language Program which restructured how spelling is taught.

Throughout the year, the school has focussed on writing which enabled teachers to engage with students in that subject where effective feedback was given by using the NAPLAN writing scale.

"We can really support each other as a community of learners...we engage in meaningful and productive discussions about how to support teachers and improve student outcomes,” Mrs Cornwell said.

Mrs Cornwell had once taught Years 1,3,4 and 6 at St Peter's School before her latest role.

She will be flown to Brisbane on Friday for the QCT Excellence in Teaching Awards ceremony, the same day Queensland celebrates World Teacher's Day.