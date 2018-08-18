Rocky teacher Megan making jewellery by playing ear by ear

Megan Howell with her collection of earrings from her business, Iconic Duo by Meegz, on display at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Megan Howell with her collection of earrings from her business, Iconic Duo by Meegz, on display at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Vanessa Jarrett

MEGAN Howell makes earrings even though she can't wear them.

The Rockhampton woman has a side business, Iconic Duo by Meegz, where she hand makes polymer clay earrings.

The 26-year-old was recently approached by Rockhampton Art Gallery to stock her earrings in conjunction with the prestigious biennial art Gold Awards. It was a big surprise for the business she only started four months ago.

"It was really cool to go in and see my stuff hanging up,” she said.

"It only started as a hobby but it has been a great process.”

Megan Howell with her collection of earrings from her business, Iconic Duo by Meegz, on display at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Vanessa Jarrett

Ms Howell, an Emmaus College graduate, now teaches maths and science at the north side school.

During the Easter school holidays, Ms Howell found herself bored and looking for something to do.

"I like to have a week where I do school work and the second week where I try to do nothing,” she said.

"But I am one of those people that have to be constantly doing something.

"I was bored and I was on Instagram, and saw the earrings pop up and I thought I could do that.”

After talking with an ex-colleague who makes earrings in Mackay and googling videos, Ms Howell headed off to the shops to get started.

After a few attempts and some test batches, she was on a roll.

One thing lead to another and she began selling them.

Each set she makes, she finds herself learning some tricks along the way.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I just learnt through doing it over and over,” Ms Howell said.

"The first ones I look at now are so dodgy compared to what I am doing now and I will probably think the same things in a year's time.

"It's just trial and error of what I like and what I don't like.”

It's been a good outlet for Ms Howell who normally has a busy schedule teaching junior science, maths physics and seniors maths.

"I just like the process of making the earrings,” she said.

"I have never had a hobby other than playing sport and then a few years ago I hurt my knee and I needed something other than work when I go home.

"It has been good making earrings, it keeps me busy.

"I really enjoy it, it's good fun.”

Ms Howell also hosts earring parties where she teaches friends how to make earrings after supplying all the products.

"Being a teacher I am quite used to being in front of people and giving them directions,” she said.

"Most people have said they would never have time to do it themselves at home and it can be quite expensive, buying the clay and the supplies and that is why I like to do the earring parties and custom orders to fund my hobby.”

ICONIC DUO BY MEEGZ:

Earrings on display and available to purchase at the Rockhampton Art Gallery

Search her on Facebook and Instagram

GOLD AWARDS:

Megan's earrings are on display and available to purchase in the shop at the Rockhampton Art Gallery

Runs from August 18 to October 7

Presents nine invitational artists from a diversity of art practices in the gallery

Artist with the most outstanding work is awarded a cash prize of $50,000 and acquired by Rockhampton Art Gallery.