Rocky teachers to vote on strike action

ROCKHAMPTON teachers will vote on strike action to send a message to Carinity Education about ongoing negotiations for workplace conditions.

The Independent Education Union of Australia claims Carinity wants to "strip back” conditions in a new workplace agreement by halving maternity leave and making changes to long-service leave and redundancy provisions.

The negotiations have left union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland, Richard Pascoe, who met with Rockhampton teachers on Monday, bewildered.

In a "last resort” move the Bundaberg-based unionist said staff had not "taken lightly” to, teachers will vote on a worker's ballot for industrial action. which could allow them to strike.

Teachers will vote on if they support striking, delaying responding to emails for up to 30 days, and banning preparation for classes and not recording assignment or exam results for all students other than leaving or Year 12 students.

"(Carinity Education) is aware of the conditions that teachers around Queensland are receiving, and to have them strip them away, it's very concerning,” Mr Pascoe said.

Teachers at its Gladstone, Hervey Bay and Brisbane schools will also take part in the protected action ballot.

Carinity Education schools focus on helping teenagers struggling in mainstream schools by offering higher teacher to student ratios.

The company said in a statement it was negotiating in good faith for a new agreement "which supports staff and students alike”.

"Staff conditions will not change unless a majority of staff vote in favour of the changes,” the statement said.

The company said it was hopeful to have a new agreement in place by 2018.