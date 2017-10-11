31°
News

Rocky teachers to vote on strike action

UNION VOTE: Independent Education Union central Queensland organiser Richard Pascoe.
UNION VOTE: Independent Education Union central Queensland organiser Richard Pascoe. Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
by

ROCKHAMPTON teachers will vote on strike action to send a message to Carinity Education about ongoing negotiations for workplace conditions.

The Independent Education Union of Australia claims Carinity wants to "strip back” conditions in a new workplace agreement by halving maternity leave and making changes to long-service leave and redundancy provisions.

The negotiations have left union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland, Richard Pascoe, who met with Rockhampton teachers on Monday, bewildered.

In a "last resort” move the Bundaberg-based unionist said staff had not "taken lightly” to, teachers will vote on a worker's ballot for industrial action. which could allow them to strike.

Teachers will vote on if they support striking, delaying responding to emails for up to 30 days, and banning preparation for classes and not recording assignment or exam results for all students other than leaving or Year 12 students.

"(Carinity Education) is aware of the conditions that teachers around Queensland are receiving, and to have them strip them away, it's very concerning,” Mr Pascoe said.

Teachers at its Gladstone, Hervey Bay and Brisbane schools will also take part in the protected action ballot.

Carinity Education schools focus on helping teenagers struggling in mainstream schools by offering higher teacher to student ratios.

The company said in a statement it was negotiating in good faith for a new agreement "which supports staff and students alike”.

"Staff conditions will not change unless a majority of staff vote in favour of the changes,” the statement said.

The company said it was hopeful to have a new agreement in place by 2018.

Topics:  carinity education rockhampton education rockhampton unions

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Silly Solly's makes a CQ comeback

Silly Solly's makes a CQ comeback

Rocky's discount store king's big plans to open 20 stores.

NBN rage leads to deployment of Rocky customer service team

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Shane Warner from Charlie's Pest Control and Scott Conaghan from Peter Conaghan Electrical went to the media with their problems with the NBN.

The people have spoken and the NBN have scrambled their response.

Yeppoon couple return home to find pet killed

MAULED: Kujo was killed by roaming dogs at Yeppoon.

Six-year old Maltese dog found dead

Labor hits back at One Nation's energy plans for CQ

SOLAR SURGE: Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply Mark Bailey speaking at Surat Basin Enterprise National Energy Summit.

Pointing to plans well under way rolling renewables out across QLD.

Local Partners