Rocky team saves over 1,500 lives in blood donations

Jeremy Marou with Roxanne Hodda and the group of family and friends who donated blood in Team Brendan on Saturday.

ROCKHAMPTON man Brendan Hodda received the best present he could ever imagine on Christmas eve 2015 - bone marrow.

Brendan was diagnosed with leukaemia on September 17, 2105.

"He went through 70 bags of blood and platelets in 56 days,” his wife Roxanne said.

On Christmas eve, Brendan received bone marrow that saved his life.

Throughout the time when Brendan was sick, the Hodda family was surrounded by loving family and friends who asked how they could help.

"I said give blood,” Roxanne said.

And that's what they did, and continue to do.

Roxanne and Brendan Hodda. Contributed

On Saturday, Team Brendan got together and 23 blood and plasma donations were made, saving almost 70 lives - just in one day. Since late 2015, the team has made 615 donations, saving the lives of more than 1845 people.

"It's very humbling and supporting,” Brendan said.

"At the moment I don't need it but there are a lot of people who do.

"When you are in that situation, those little bags of blood keep you alive, it kept me alive.”

Looking back, Brendan said he didn't give donating blood much of a thought before he was sick.

"You don't realise until you are in the situation how important it is,” he said, "I was like everyone else, you think it is for road accidents but most of it is for people that have blood cancer.

"It's life saving and it was for me.”

Having the support of Jeremy Marou involved was beyond words for Brendan.

"It's great, anything we can do to get it out there.

"For him to be there and to have his profile there, anything to boost the red cross numbers is fantastic.