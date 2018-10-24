Rocky team twirling its way to International Cup in Paris

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Rockhampton PCYC Baton Twirlers (from left) Susie McDonald, Summer Irons, Macey Kammholz, Olivia Wing, Grace McDonald and Mia McDonald will head to Paris next year to compete in the International Cup.

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Rockhampton PCYC Baton Twirlers (from left) Susie McDonald, Summer Irons, Macey Kammholz, Olivia Wing, Grace McDonald and Mia McDonald will head to Paris next year to compete in the International Cup. CONTRIBUTED

BATON TWIRLING: Susie McDonald was just 17 when selected on the first Australian team to compete at a world championship in Paris.

Fast forward 31 years and national duty again beckons for the now mother-of-four, preparing to compete at her first International Cup.

McDonald and five members of the club she founded, the Rockhampton PCYC Baton Twirlers, have qualified for event in August 2019 in Paris.

Among them are her two daughters Grace and Mia, and high school students Macey Kammholz, Olivia Wing and Summer Irons.

McDonald said it was a fantastic achievement to qualify for both individual and the teams event.

"It's been a few years in the making. The girls have worked incredibly hard,” she said.

"The International Cup is a huge event. It attracts about 2000 competitors from all over the world, including Japan, the United States, Canada and all the European countries.

STAR TURN: Susie McDonald shows the style that has earned her numerous Australian selections, with her most recent honour set to take her to Paris next year. Allan Reinikka ROK111018abaton2

"I've competed at eight world championships but never at this event, but I have coached Grace who has been there twice before.

"It's all very exciting. I don't think it's hit me yet.”

McDonald said the team put in a "polished and clean” routine at the International Cup trials.

"This has been an ongoing project. We've been training together for a number of years and we have a great understanding of each other and what each of us can do,” she said.

"The judges gave us some feedback on the areas we need to work on and we have a good 10 months to get that happening.

"We plan to keep the same routine for Paris so we just need to keep working hard on it.”

Two days after their international call-up, the Rockhampton team went on to win the teams event at the national titles.

"That's a very prestigious title, a very big honour,” McDonald said.

"I was in the Dubbo team that won it many years ago and to be on the winning team again was very exciting.”

McDonald's love affair with baton twirling started as a nine-year-old in the New South Wales town.

Baton twirler Susie McDonald. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK091114cbaton2

She enjoyed every aspect of the sport and her natural talent meant representative honours quickly followed.

"There are so many things about it that get you in; it's got theatrical aspects, it's got dance, gymnastics and acro and the twirling skill itself is quite addictive.

"There's an endless possibility of twirls. There's absolutely no way you could ever know every twirl in the book.”

McDonald and her husband and young family moved to Rockhampton in 2004.

"There was no baton twirling here then. I started the club because my daughter wanted me to teach her how to do it.

"I thought if she wants to do it we've got to do it properly, you've got to have a team behind you.

"We started with three little members and that grew to about 15, and we've hovered around 10 to 15 for the past few years.”

McDonald relishes her dual role as competitor and coach, saying it helped her feel more connected.

She believes age should not be a deterrent and she intends to stay involved for as long as she can.

"Why give up just because of your age? You may not be at the same level but you can still learn and continue to enjoy it,” she said.